Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Crushes 27th home run Thursday
Cruz stayed hot Thursday, launching his 27th home run of the season in a loss to the Angels. He finished the night 1-for-4 with two RBI.
The veteran slugger now has an American League-leading 90 RBI, putting him eight RBI ahead of Baltimore's Jonathan Schoop. His home run rate of 6.8 percent puts him slightly off last year's pace when he hit 43 home runs, but Cruz still has a chance to hit the 40-homer threshold.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slams two homers Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Out with neck spasms•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Keeps power display going in win•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...