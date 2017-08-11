Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Crushes 27th home run Thursday

Cruz stayed hot Thursday, launching his 27th home run of the season in a loss to the Angels. He finished the night 1-for-4 with two RBI.

The veteran slugger now has an American League-leading 90 RBI, putting him eight RBI ahead of Baltimore's Jonathan Schoop. His home run rate of 6.8 percent puts him slightly off last year's pace when he hit 43 home runs, but Cruz still has a chance to hit the 40-homer threshold.