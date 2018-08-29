Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Crushes 32nd homer
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.
Cruz provided Seattle's lone bit of offense, taking starter Jacob Nix deep with one out in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to one. The 38-year-old has been enjoying a solid August, slashing .273/.340/.557 with seven homers in the month and is now in a tie for fifth in the AL with 32 home runs on the season.
