Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Crushes another two Monday
Cruz went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a two-run home run and a solo shot and also walked once in a win over the Angels on Monday.
The prodigious slugger's current heater is something to behold, as he's now smacked a total of four homers over the last three games, and five overall in his last six contests. Cruz has already boosted his season average 13 points to .260 during June, a month that he's opened with a .324 average and whopping .794 slugging percentage over his first 10 games.
