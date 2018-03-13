Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Dealing with quad soreness
Cruz left Tuesday's game against the Rockies with right quad soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz left the game with an athletic trainer after rounding first base on a base hit. It's unclear how long he'll be out, though with the team referring to the issue as merely "soreness", it appears to be fairly minor. That would leave Cruz plenty of time to be ready by Opening Day, though the full extent of the injury should be made clear after further tests.
