Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Dealing with sore elbow

Cruz is not in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers due to a sore elbow, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cruz was hit by a pitch on his elbow during Saturday's game against the Tigers. The Mariners are off Monday, so manager Scott Servais is hopeful that Cruz will be ready to rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday against the Athletics after receiving two consecutive days off.

