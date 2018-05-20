Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Dealing with sore elbow
Cruz is not in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers due to a sore elbow, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cruz was hit by a pitch on his elbow during Saturday's game against the Tigers. The Mariners are off Monday, so manager Scott Servais is hopeful that Cruz will be ready to rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday against the Athletics after receiving two consecutive days off.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...