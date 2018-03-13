Play

Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Diagnosed with strained quad

Cruz was diagnosed with a strained quadricep after Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Prior to Tuesday's game, Cruz had missed time due to an illness. Unfortunately, his return didn't last long, as he injured his quad and had to be pulled from action early. It's expected that Cruz will receive an MRI, at which point more information regarding the severity of the strain should be known.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories