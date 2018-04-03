Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Disabled list stint should be short
Cruz (ankle) is unlikely to need more than the minimum stay on the disabled list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The reports about Cruz's injury so far have indicated that it was a minor one, and there appeared to be a decent chance that he wouldn't even end up on the disabled list. With Cruz likely to be benched anyway Tuesday and Wednesday as the Mariners play in a National League park against the Giants, the team decided to give him a full 10 days of rest. He'll be eligible to return to action on April 11 and, barring setbacks, it sounds very likely he'll be back on that date.
