Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Drives in four

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBI on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Cruz took Joe Biagini deep in the seventh inning to record 29th home run of the season after recording a two-RBI single in the third inning. He has been on a tremendous power tear of late, blasting seven homers in his past 10 games while also driving in 14 and scoring eight runs. His slugging percentage sits at an impressive .555 mark, in line with his past several years of production.