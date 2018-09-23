Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Drives in two

Cruz went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.

Cruz drove in both of his runs with a timely base knock in the eighth inning, bringing his RBI total to 92 for the season. The 38-yard-old has turned in another productive season, though he will likely fail to reach the 40-home run plateau for the second consecutive campaign.

