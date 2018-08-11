Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Drives in two against Astros

Cruz went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Astros.

The seemingly ageless slugger has been crushing the ball in August, slashing .300/.349/.725 through 10 games with two doubles and five homers among his 12 hits to go along with 12 RBI. Cruz has already reached the 30-HR mark for the fifth straight season, but with only 75 RBI so far, he'll need to keep raking to record the fourth 100-RBI campaign of his career.