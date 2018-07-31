Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Drives in two

Cruz went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Monday against the Astros.

Cruz accounted for the Mariners' only runs Monday, driving a two-RBI double to the left field gap and bringing his season total up to 63. He has been hitting the ball especially well over the past four games, recording two home runs, six RBI, and four runs scored. The 38-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and will remain a key producer in any league format as the key stretch of the season approaches.