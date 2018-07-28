Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Ends homer drought
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Seattle's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Angels on Friday.
It was the first long ball since July 3 for the veteran slugger, who touched up Angels starter Andrew Heaney with this seventh-inning blast for his 24th of the season. He's still got an excellent .884 OPS despite the recent power outage, and Cruz tends to hit them in bunches when he gets rolling, so one of his patented barrages could be on the horizon.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Primary run producer in win•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slated for pinch-hit role in interleague series•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Plates two Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: On base three times in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...