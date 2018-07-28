Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Ends homer drought

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Seattle's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Angels on Friday.

It was the first long ball since July 3 for the veteran slugger, who touched up Angels starter Andrew Heaney with this seventh-inning blast for his 24th of the season. He's still got an excellent .884 OPS despite the recent power outage, and Cruz tends to hit them in bunches when he gets rolling, so one of his patented barrages could be on the horizon.