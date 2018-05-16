Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Exits after HBP

Cruz exited Tuesday's game against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch in the foot, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz appeared to be in a lot of pain and was helped off the field by the training staff. The severity of the injury remains unclear and this point, and the 37-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.

