Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Exits with apparent quad injury
Cruz was removed from Tuesday's spring game after apparently injuring his upper right quad, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz had been sidelined the past three days with an illness, and it seems like he can't shake the injury bug. He reportedly sprinted out of the box after getting a hit, but slowed down significantly while rounding first and immediately came out of the game with a trainer. More information on the severity of the issue should come forth once the medical staff gets a better look at him, but the first glance doesn't look great.
