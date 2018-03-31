Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Exits with twisted ankle
Cruz exited Saturday's game in the eighth inning with a twisted ankle, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz was 1-for-3 with a two-run homer before exiting the contest. Guillermo Heredia came in to pinch hit for the 37-year-old. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but more should be known following the conclusion of Saturday's contest. With the Mariners approaching an off-day Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team play it safe and rest Cruz for Sunday's series finale.
