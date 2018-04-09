Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Expected back Friday

Cruz (ankle) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz, who has been sidelined for the majority of the season with a sprained ankle, resumed baseball activities Monday. Barring any setbacks as he ramps up his activity in the coming days, the veteran slugger should be ready to rejoin the Mariners ahead of Friday's series opener against the A's. Prior to injuring himself, Cruz was 2-for-6 (.333) with a pair of homers and four RBI.