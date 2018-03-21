Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Expected to DH on Thursday
Cruz (quadriceps) is set to serve as the designated hitter for Thursday's spring game against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cruz has been sidelined with a strained quad for over a week now, but appears to be on the verge of returning to game action after taking a second batting practice session earlier this week. Unless he suffers some sort of setback with the injury, Cruz should be ready to go by Opening Day.
