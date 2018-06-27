Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Expects to play Thursday
Cruz (back) said that he plans to be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale in Baltimore, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz added that his back was feeling much better prior to Wednesday's game, though manager Scott Servais elected to keep him out of the lineup for a second straight game. Over 66 contests this year, Cruz is hitting .270 with a .924 OPS.
