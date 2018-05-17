Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Eyeing Friday return

Cruz (foot) is hoping to return to the lineup Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran will test out his bruised foot during the day Friday with the hopes of getting back in the lineup against the Tigers. According to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, Cruz has made significant progress since injuring his foot and he could even be available as a pinch hitter Thursday. Regardless, an update on Cruz will be available after he tests things out Friday.