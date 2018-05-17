Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Eyeing Friday return
Cruz (foot) is hoping to return to the lineup Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran will test out his bruised foot during the day Friday with the hopes of getting back in the lineup against the Tigers. According to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, Cruz has made significant progress since injuring his foot and he could even be available as a pinch hitter Thursday. Regardless, an update on Cruz will be available after he tests things out Friday.
More News
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...