Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep again in loss

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The veteran slugger snapped the would-be shutout with a 375-foot shot to right in the seventh, his second round tripper in as many games. Cruz hasn't quite been able to maintain the torrid pace he established in August (.341/.413/.747 line), but he boasts a .507 wOBA, .458 ISO and 52.9 percent hard contact rate over the 30 plate appearances spanning his last seven games.

