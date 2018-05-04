Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep again Thursday

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Cruz's third-inning, 426-foot blast off Sean Manaea with Robinson Cano aboard gave the Mariners an early 4-0 lead. The veteran slugger went deep twice during the three-game set against the Athletics, racking up five RBI in the process. Thursday's round tripper was a particularly welcome sight following a nightmarish four-strikeout game for Cruz in the middle game of the series on Wednesday.