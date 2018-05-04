Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep again Thursday
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.
Cruz's third-inning, 426-foot blast off Sean Manaea with Robinson Cano aboard gave the Mariners an early 4-0 lead. The veteran slugger went deep twice during the three-game set against the Athletics, racking up five RBI in the process. Thursday's round tripper was a particularly welcome sight following a nightmarish four-strikeout game for Cruz in the middle game of the series on Wednesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-run homer Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Collects four hits•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-hit night Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts fourth homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues fighting through ankle issue•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Ankle still an issue•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...