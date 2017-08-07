Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep twice Sunday

Cruz went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI Sunday in Kansas City.

Cruz's three-run shot in the second inning put his team up 7-0, but it was his eighth-inning solo bomb that ultimately made the difference in this 8-7 win. The streaky slugger is in the midst of another power binge, with four homers in his past six games. He had previously gone 11 games without hitting one, but preceded that dry spell with six home runs in a nine-game stretch.