Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep twice

Cruz went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Cruz took Tyler Clippard and Joe Biagini deep, bringing his home run total to 28 for the season. For the second time in the past week, he has recorded three home runs in the span of two games. With the surge, Cruz ranks fifth in the American League in home runs, seventh in slugging percentage (.559) and eighth in RBI (67).