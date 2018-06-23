Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes yard twice Friday
Cruz went 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBI in Friday's 14-10 loss to the Red Sox.
The slugger touched up Steven Wright for a pair of three-run homers sandwiched around an RBI single in the second inning, but his huge performance wasn't enough to get Seattle back into the win column. Cruz now has an even 20 homers on the year to go along with a .266/.351/.562 slash line.
