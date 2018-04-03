Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Heads to disabled list

Cruz was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a sprained right ankle.

The DL stint is retroactive to April 1, so Cruz could be eligible to return April 11 against the Royals. The veteran slugger twisted his ankle while slipping on the dugout steps Saturday. Both an X-ray and an MRI revealed no structural damage, and there have been no rumors that the issue is worse than initially reported. Unless it surfaces that Cruz is more hurt than has so far been revealed, it would appear that the Mariners are simply being cautious with one of their key players and making sure he gets the proper rest necessary for a full recovery. Taylor Motter was called up to the big leagues in his place, while Daniel Vogelbach appears to be in line for designated hitter at-bats until Cruz returns.