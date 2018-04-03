Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Heads to disabled list
Cruz was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a sprained right ankle.
The DL stint is retroactive to April 1, so Cruz could be eligible to return April 11 against the Royals. The veteran slugger twisted his ankle while slipping on the dugout steps Saturday. Both an X-ray and an MRI revealed no structural damage, and there have been no rumors that the issue is worse than initially reported. Unless it surfaces that Cruz is more hurt than has so far been revealed, it would appear that the Mariners are simply being cautious with one of their key players and making sure he gets the proper rest necessary for a full recovery. Taylor Motter was called up to the big leagues in his place, while Daniel Vogelbach appears to be in line for designated hitter at-bats until Cruz returns.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Trip to disabled list possible•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: No structural damage to ankle•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: X-rays negative•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Exits with twisted ankle•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Powers M's with first-inning homer•
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...