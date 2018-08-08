Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 30-homer milestone
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Cruz launched a 413-foot shot to left in the second to open the scoring on the night and reach the 30-homer milestone for the fifth consecutive season. The 38-year-old has hit safely in six of his first seven games in August, including four straight. He's been on another one of his trademark power surges as well, with Tuesday's round tripper already serving as his fifth in the new month, and seventh overall in his last 12 games.
