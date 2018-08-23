Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 31st homer

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

The homer, Cruz's 31st of the season, came in the fourth inning off of Charlie Morton. It was his first home run in over two weeks, his third-longest drought of the season. He also doubled and scored in the sixth inning.

