Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits another homer
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Seattle's 9-3 loss to Boston on Sunday.
Cruz continued his recent barrage of long balls, accounting for one of Seattle's three runs with this fourth-inning blast off Eduardo Rodriguez. He's now up to six homers in June and 17 for the year, and has also seen his OPS jump up to .859. At 37, Cruz looks poised to log yet another campaign as one of the most reliable power hitters in the game.
