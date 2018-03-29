Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hitting cleanup on Opening Day
Cruz (quad) will be the designated hitter and hit cleanup Thursday against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cruz tested his right quadriceps in a workout yesterday and everything checked out, so he will slot in his customary spot for the first game of the season. The Mariners are carrying two designated hitters to start the season (Daniel Vogelbach made the roster), but Cruz should be in the lineup almost every day as long as he is healthy. Robinson Cano will bat third while Kyle Seager hits fifth.
