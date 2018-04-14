Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hitting cleanup Saturday

Cruz, who was activated from the disabled list Saturday, is starting at designated hitter and hitting cleanup against righty Kendall Graveman, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

This was a given after he was activated from the DL, and Cruz's fantasy owners should make sure to get him in the lineup in leagues that allow daily roster moves. He has two home runs in two games this season and figures to make a push for a fourth 40-homer campaign in the last five seasons if he can stay relatively healthy going forward.