Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers again Sarturday
Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Indians.
Cruz blasted his 37th homer of the campaign in the eighth inning of the game that was long out of hand. He's homered in four straight contests, and the slugger has been a fantasy force this season, as evidenced by his .289/.377/.550 slash line.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slugs walk-off shot Friday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep again in loss•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Swats 34th homer Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Perfect night at plate•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits three-run shot in win•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Plates pair in one-run loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...