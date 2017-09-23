Play

Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers again Sarturday

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Indians.

Cruz blasted his 37th homer of the campaign in the eighth inning of the game that was long out of hand. He's homered in four straight contests, and the slugger has been a fantasy force this season, as evidenced by his .289/.377/.550 slash line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast