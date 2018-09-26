Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers, drives in three

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Cruz helped Seattle recover from an early 3-0 hole, taking starter Brett Anderson deep for a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. The veteran has turned in another productive season now at 38 years old, blasting 37 home runs to go along with 95 RBI.

