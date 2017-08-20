Play

Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers in second consecutive contest

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs Saturday against the Rays.

Cruz blasted his 31st bomb of the year to extend the Mariners' lead to five runs in a road victory. He's homered in back-to-back contests, and he's hit 10 homers this month to raise his slugging percentage to .571.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast