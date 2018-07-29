Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers twice

Cruz went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Saturday against the Angels.

Cruz took Jaime Barria deep twice to record his 24th and 25th home runs of the season. He now has three home runs in his past two games, though he had not hit a home run since July 3 prior to this stretch. Despite the drought, it's difficult to quibble with his power output this season, as Cruz ranks eighth in the American League in longballs despite missing nine games in the early portion of the season.

