Mariners' Nelson Cruz: In lineup Sunday

Cruz (illness) will bat fourth and serve as the Mariners' designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cruz missed the Mariners' first two games of spring training while recovering from the illness but progressed well enough to return to action by the end of the weekend. After logging only five games in the outfield last season, Cruz is likely eligible only as a utility player in most formats in 2018, which may result in a slight downgrade in his draft-day price relative to previous years.