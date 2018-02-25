Mariners' Nelson Cruz: In lineup Sunday
Cruz (illness) will bat fourth and serve as the Mariners' designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Cruz missed the Mariners' first two games of spring training while recovering from the illness but progressed well enough to return to action by the end of the weekend. After logging only five games in the outfield last season, Cruz is likely eligible only as a utility player in most formats in 2018, which may result in a slight downgrade in his draft-day price relative to previous years.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Away from team with illness•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Launches 38th bomb in loss•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers again Sarturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slugs walk-off shot Friday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep again in loss•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Swats 34th homer Wednesday•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...