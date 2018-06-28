Mariners' Nelson Cruz: In Thursday's lineup

Cruz (back) will DH and bat out of the cleanup position for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Cruz will return to the Mariners' lineup after sitting out the past two contests due to lower-back tightness. During his past eight games, Cruz is hitting .433 with four home runs, nine RBI and a 1.481 OPS.

