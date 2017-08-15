Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Keeps mashing in defeat

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles.

Cruz's 29th bomb of the season came in the ninth inning and represented his fifth in the last seven games. The slugger has hit safely in each contest during that stretch and reached safely in 11 of 12 games overall in August. Monday's blast also allowed him to already exceed the seven homers he hit during all of July, while his 16 RBI during the month leave him just five short of reaching the 100-RBI milestone for the second straight campaign.