Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Keeps mashing in defeat
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles.
Cruz's 29th bomb of the season came in the ninth inning and represented his fifth in the last seven games. The slugger has hit safely in each contest during that stretch and reached safely in 11 of 12 games overall in August. Monday's blast also allowed him to already exceed the seven homers he hit during all of July, while his 16 RBI during the month leave him just five short of reaching the 100-RBI milestone for the second straight campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Crushes 27th home run Thursday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slams two homers Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Out with neck spasms•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...