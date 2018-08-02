Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Launches 26th homer

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Astros.

The veteran slugger now has four homers in his last six games and 26 on the year. Cruz's .264/.353/.541 slash line is slightly off the pace he's set over the last few seasons in terms of batting average, but otherwise he's on pace for another outstanding campaign as he closes in on 350 HR and 1,000 RBI for his career.

