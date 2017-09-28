Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Launches 38th bomb in loss

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Cruz is another one of his patented homer tears, now having gone deep in five of his last eight games. The slugging outfielder added to his career-high RBI total with Wednesday's two-run blast, pushing his tally to 117. He's also now just two round trippers shy of a fourth straight 40-homer campaign.