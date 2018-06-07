Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Launches solo shot Wednesday
Cruz went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a single and a solo home run and also walked once in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Cruz opened the scoring on the night with a 413-foot shot to left off Lance McCullers in the fourth, and his sixth-inning RBI single accounted for the Mariners' second run of the evening. The prodigious slugger has three two-hit efforts over the first five games of June, and six multi-hit tallies over the last eight contests overall. Cruz's ever-rising average is now up to .260, and the three homers he's blasted since May 26 have him tied with Kyle Seager for second on the team behind Mitch Haniger.
