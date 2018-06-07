Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Launches solo shot Wednesday

Cruz went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a single and a solo home run and also walked once in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Cruz opened the scoring on the night with a 413-foot shot to left off Lance McCullers in the fourth, and his sixth-inning RBI single accounted for the Mariners' second run of the evening. The prodigious slugger has three two-hit efforts over the first five games of June, and six multi-hit tallies over the last eight contests overall. Cruz's ever-rising average is now up to .260, and the three homers he's blasted since May 26 have him tied with Kyle Seager for second on the team behind Mitch Haniger.

More News
Our Latest Stories