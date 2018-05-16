Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Likely out until weekend

Cruz is dealing with a deep bone bruise in his right foot after being hit by a pitch in Tuesday's game against the Rangers and is expected to be out of the lineup for the next couple of days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Fortunately for Cruz, X-rays conducted after Tuesday's contest came back negative, taking a longer-term absence off the table. After Cruz receives a little time off to heal up, the Mariners seem optimistic that he'll avoid the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the lineup at some point over the weekend for the team's four-game set with Detroit. Though Cruz will likely head to the bench for the series finale Wednesday with the Rangers, he could still be available in a pinch-hitting capacity.