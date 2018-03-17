Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Likely to return early next week

Cruz (quadriceps) is likely to be ready for a return to action early next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cruz suffered a Grade 1 strain of his right quad in last Tuesday's game against the Rockies, although he'd stated immediately afterwards that he didn't expect to miss much time. The latest news appears to bear that out, and if the projected timeline holds, it would leave Cruz with several games to turn around what has been a .176 start over his first 17 spring at-bats.