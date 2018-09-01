Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Mashes 33rd homer

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Seattle's 7-5 defeat to Oakland on Friday.

That's now 33 long balls for the veteran slugger, who continues to make a mockery of Father Time in his age-38 season. He's now slashing .266/.349/.539 through 425 at-bats as he looks to make a push to reach the 40-homer threshold for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

