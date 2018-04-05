Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Nearing return to baseball activities
Manager Scott Servais said Cruz's ankle is no longer swollen and he should resume baseball activities in the next day or two, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cruz landed on the disabled list earlier in the week with a sprained ankle, though the issue was never thought to be anything overly serious. The Mariners still haven't decided whether Cruz will head out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to rejoining the big club, but barring any setbacks in his recovery, he's expected to return from the DL on or shortly after April 11, when he's first eligible for activation.
