Mariners' Nelson Cruz: No structural damage to ankle

Cruz's ankle is merely sprained, with no structural or ligament damage, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Cruz injured his ankle Saturday against the Indians after slipping on the dugout steps. Both an X-ray and an MRI revealed no serious damage, though with the team set to take on the Giants in San Francisco, there's a chance he heads to the disabled list, as he's unlikely to play in the outfield with his injury. A trip to the DL appears unlikely at this point, but no decision is likely to be made Monday as the team has an off day and won't need the extra man on the bench until Tuesday.