Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Not feeling well, scratched from Saturday's lineup
Cruz was not feeling well and was scratched from the Mariners' lineup for Saturday's spring game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cruz missed the first two games of spring training with an illness as well, but there is no indication Saturday's symptoms are related or anything serious. The 37-year-old seems likely to be held out a few days at most, and Mike Marjama will step in at designated hitter for the Mariners.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.