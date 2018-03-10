Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Not feeling well, scratched from Saturday's lineup

Cruz was not feeling well and was scratched from the Mariners' lineup for Saturday's spring game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cruz missed the first two games of spring training with an illness as well, but there is no indication Saturday's symptoms are related or anything serious. The 37-year-old seems likely to be held out a few days at most, and Mike Marjama will step in at designated hitter for the Mariners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories