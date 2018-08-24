Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Not starting in NL park

Cruz is not in the lineup Friday in Arizona, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz hasn't played a single inning in the field this season. With five straight games in NL parks, it's possible he's stuck in a designated hitter role until next Thursday in Oakland. He did start five games in right field last year, however, so it's possible he's trusted enough to start a few times over the next five games.

