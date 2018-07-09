Mariners' Nelson Cruz: On base three times in win

Cruz drew three walks and scored twice in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

The Rockies treaded carefully around the slugger, but all that did was set up RBI opportunities for Ryon Healy, who subsequently drove Cruz in with a double and a three-run home run. Cruz has gotten off to a rocky start in July and is hitless in his last nine at-bats, but Sunday was already his second three-walk day of the new month. Despite his prodigious power, the veteran slugger's contributions sometimes stem from having sufficient plate discipline to not stray outside the strike zone, as was the case Sunday.