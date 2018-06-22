Mariners' Nelson Cruz: On base three times Thursday

Cruz went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Cruz's hitting streak now stands at five games, with Thursday's two-bagger serving as his third extra-base hit over that span. The slugger has already set a new monthly high for the season with eight home runs in June, and his 18 round trippers on the season currently pace the Mariners.

