Mariners' Nelson Cruz: On base three times Thursday
Cruz went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.
Cruz's hitting streak now stands at five games, with Thursday's two-bagger serving as his third extra-base hit over that span. The slugger has already set a new monthly high for the season with eight home runs in June, and his 18 round trippers on the season currently pace the Mariners.
