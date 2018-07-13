Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Out of Friday's lineup
Cruz is not in the lineup against Colorado on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Cruz was withheld from the starting nine with Friday's game being played in a National League park sans a DH spot. Expect to see him utilized off the bench as a pinch hitter throughout this series.
